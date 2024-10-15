The HOT ZONE: A Bungling Overreacher

In Homer’s Iliad, King Agamemnon’s power is not matched by prudence and ability. He flaunts his power while also allowing his emotions and desires get the better of him, and he has a bad habit of not listening to his wise counselors, Nestor and Odysseus.

In his arrogance and greed he takes the girl Briseis from Achilles, thereby enraging his best warrior. He then crassly insults Chryses, the Trojan Priest of Apollo, by taking his daughter, Chryseis, thereby enraging Apollo himself. Some of Agamemnon’s bungling directly results in many of his men getting killed. He is therefore the archetypal overreacher who needlessly insults and alienates people and makes life harder for the men under his command. Does this sound familiar?

In this episode of the HOT ZONE, we talk about numerous recent examples of Uncle Sam being the modern, bloated equivalent of Agamemnon.

In addition to being a bungling overreacher, the U.S. government and its MSM propaganda organ are now inanely obsessed with “misinformation and disinformation”—a preoccupation shared by many major control freaks in history including Joseph Statin, who may have coined the word disinformation.

