Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
10

The HOT ZONE: A Bungling Overreacher

Recent examples of how how Uncle Sam has become an inept control freak.
John Leake
Oct 15, 2024
10
Share
Transcript

In Homer’s Iliad, King Agamemnon’s power is not matched by prudence and ability. He flaunts his power while also allowing his emotions and desires get the better of him, and he has a bad habit of not listening to his wise counselors, Nestor and Odysseus.

In his arrogance and greed he takes the girl Briseis from Achilles, thereby enraging his best warrior. He then crassly insults Chryses, the Trojan Priest of Apollo, by taking his daughter, Chryseis, thereby enraging Apollo himself. Some of Agamemnon’s bungling directly results in many of his men getting killed. He is therefore the archetypal overreacher who needlessly insults and alienates people and makes life harder for the men under his command. Does this sound familiar?

In this episode of the HOT ZONE, we talk about numerous recent examples of Uncle Sam being the modern, bloated equivalent of Agamemnon.

In addition to being a bungling overreacher, the U.S. government and its MSM propaganda organ are now inanely obsessed with “misinformation and disinformation”—a preoccupation shared by many major control freaks in history including Joseph Statin, who may have coined the word disinformation.

We hope you’ll find our conversation informative and entertaining and that you will share it with your friends!

Share

Discussion about this podcast

Courageous Discourse™ with Dr. Peter McCullough & John Leake
Courageous Discourse™ with Dr. Peter McCullough & John Leake Podcast
Advancement of clinical science, protection of personal autonomy, liberty, and constitutional rights.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
John Leake
Recent Episodes
Threats to Validity Overturn Stated Results of COVID-19 Vaccine Trials
  Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Natural Disasters Remind Us All to be Prepared
  Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
COVID-19 Vaccine Contaminants, Self-Assembling Structures, Nanobots, and Never-Ending Spike Production
  Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
One Natural Disaster after Another
  Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Does mRNA Vaccination Support a Future One World Government?
  Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Appalachian Catastrophe
  John Leake
This is a War on The Mind
  Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH