The HOT ZONE: Into the Twilight Zone

I don’t remember when I first saw an episode of Rod Serling’s The Twilight Zone, nor do I recall what television network played it. All I can remember is that I was instantly hooked. It was around the same time that I read Stephen King’s The Shining, about a recovering alcoholic who is unable to discern if the hotel in which he and his family are staying is haunted, or if he is losing his mind. Years later, when I studied philosophy in college, I was especially interested in epistemology—that is, the study of how we may justifiably believe that we know something.

In recent years, I’ve often thought that—as a result of the sea of propaganda in which we now constantly swim—we currently dwell in a dimension that resembles The Twilight Zone.

In this week’s episode of the HOT ZONE, we discuss the following strange stories that lie “in the middle ground between light and shadow, between science and superstition, and between the pit of man's fears and the summit of his knowledge.”

1). WHO announces human death in Mexico from H5N2 avian influenza, is later corrected by Mexican health authorities.

2) Kansas City Chiefs player BJ Thompson has possible vaccine cardiac arrest, shocked by defibrillator, is on mechanical ventilator overnight, has no neurological disorders.

3) Bill Gates funded Gain-of-Function bird flu research performed by Dr. Yoshiro Kawaoka; now Gates-funded CEPI has developed self replicating mRNA vaccine for bird flu.

4) GSK gets approval for their antigen RSV vaccine down to age 50.

5) Moderna gets approval for their mRNA RSV vaccine age over 60.

If Rod Serling were still alive, he might write an episode in which a man is confounded by the strange fact that he is constantly being presented with vaccines for illnesses about which he is not concerned. He begins to suspect that the purveyors of these vaccines aspire to alter man’s physical constitution and mind for reasons apart from conferring immunity against pathogens.

Why? he asks himself. To what end?

A NOTE ABOUT OUR SPONSOR

I have found XLEAR nasal spray enormously beneficial in keeping my nasal passages clear and free of congestion. It’s especially useful at night, when good sleep is synonymous with easy breathing through the nose.

XLEAR’s Xylitol nasal sprays cleanse the nasal passages of bacteria, viruses, allergens, and other forms of air pollution. Its hypertonic solutions alleviate swelling and open the air passages without discomfort, cleansing and hydrating at the same time.

XLEAR originated in the research of Dr. Lon Jones, who delved deeply into research from Finland about the benefits of xylitol. Impressed by these landmark Finnish studies, Dr. Jones developed a xylitol nasal spray to treat his patients who had persistent upper-respiratory infections.

Dr. Jones successfully treated his granddaughter’s ear infections, and then began dispensing the solution to other patients with ear, nose, and throat issues. The results were astounding. In 2000, Nathan Jones, Dr. Jones’ son, founded Xlear Inc. in order to make the nasal spray commercially available.

To learn more about XLEAR products, please visit the company’s website.