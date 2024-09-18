The HOT ZONE: Quest for an Antidote

In August I took a hiatus from producing the HOT ZONE to get a bit of R&R and to undergo a Digital Detox—that is, taking break from looking at electronic images and text. For the better part of a month, I shifted my focus to in-person human interaction and communing with nature, only logging onto my laptop for a couple of hours per day to do a bit of writing.

I know I’m not the only guy to suspect that we humans are not meant to stare at phones and computer screens all day. We are supposed to be having personal contact with other humans and to spend many of our waking hours moving about in the great outdoors, getting fresh air and sunshine. The central nervous system is exhausted by constant processing of text and images, and needs an occasional break.

I am pleased to report the positive results of my Digital Detox. I feel altogether better, am sleeping better, and am less inclined to feel anxiety about our world that increasingly strikes me as totally insane. If a vacation is not in the works for you, please consider trying the following (if you are not already doing so).

1). When you wake up in the morning, get some fresh air and sunshine BEFORE you look at your phone or computer. Contemplate the beauty of the sky and trees and your good fortune for being able to gaze upon them. AFTER you have done this, you will be better to enter the digital world with repose.

2). During the day, try to take at least two complete breaks from your phone and computer by leaving them behind in your office while you go for brief walks or some other form of exercise. Do NOT bring your phone with you.

3). After you’ve finished your work day, leave the digital world altogether. When you sit down for dinner with your family or friends, leave your phone in another room.

4). Do NOT bring your phone into your bedroom with you, but leave it in some other room.

Speaking of DETOXIFICATION—the main theme of this episode is Dr. McCullough’s ongoing quest for a means of neutralizing and eliminating the toxic SPIKE PROTEIN from the body. After the whole world was poisoned by virologists who created SARS-CoV-2 in their laboratories in the United States and China, the VAX Racket poisoned the whole world again with its vaccines that induce the human body to produce the virus’s spike protein.

Many of the greatest stories in literature are about a QUEST. One of my favorite is the story of Parsifal, who heals the wounded Fisher King by asking the right question. In Wolfram von Eschenbach's version of the story, Parsifal simply and sincerely asks “What ails thee, Uncle?” The healing power of the question lies in its humility, compassion, and genuine desire to know the answer. Parsifal has no interest apart from wanting to understand what ails the Fisher King.

The trouble with today’s Medical Industrial Complex is that it is often NOT interested in discovering what really ails people, but in preserving its own interests and orthodoxies.

