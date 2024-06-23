The HOT ZONE: VAX Racket

As readers of this Substack are aware, the vaccine business has been a liability free bonanza for pharmaceutical companies since the passage of the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act of 1986.

The Act explicitly acknowledges that vaccines are NOT entirely safe, and therefore cannot be marketed and sold as conventional pharmaceutical products because it would expose the manufacturers to unacceptably high liability risk. The rationale for the Act is the claim that vaccines are of strategic value for public health. In the purported interest of national security, Congress and President Reagan agreed to provide liability protection for the vaccine industry.

The PREP Act of 2005 provided additional immunity to the VAX Racket, which inaugurated our present era in which the Bio-Pharmaceutical Complex is constantly telling the media and venal politicians that the next emerging infectious disease is just round the corner. This VAX Racket needs emerging infectious diseases and aims to make sure we get one—or at least the appearance of one—every few years.

In this episode of the HOT ZONE, we discuss the anatomy of the VAX Racket, which is currently working on getting Bird Flu up and running so that it can unload a ton of vaccines on the governments of the world.

