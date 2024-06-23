Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
15

The HOT ZONE: VAX Racket

Some good news from L.A., conflicts of interest, monkeypox business, the Global Virome Project, a smart president is bad for the VAX Racket, bird flu monkeyshines.
John Leake
Jun 23, 2024
15
Share
Transcript

As readers of this Substack are aware, the vaccine business has been a liability free bonanza for pharmaceutical companies since the passage of the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act of 1986.

The Act explicitly acknowledges that vaccines are NOT entirely safe, and therefore cannot be marketed and sold as conventional pharmaceutical products because it would expose the manufacturers to unacceptably high liability risk. The rationale for the Act is the claim that vaccines are of strategic value for public health. In the purported interest of national security, Congress and President Reagan agreed to provide liability protection for the vaccine industry. 

The PREP Act of 2005 provided additional immunity to the VAX Racket, which inaugurated our present era in which the Bio-Pharmaceutical Complex is constantly telling the media and venal politicians that the next emerging infectious disease is just round the corner. This VAX Racket needs emerging infectious diseases and aims to make sure we get one—or at least the appearance of one—every few years.

In this episode of the HOT ZONE, we discuss the anatomy of the VAX Racket, which is currently working on getting Bird Flu up and running so that it can unload a ton of vaccines on the governments of the world.

Share

15 Comments
Courageous Discourse™ with Dr. Peter McCullough & John Leake
Courageous Discourse™ with Dr. Peter McCullough & John Leake Podcast
Advancement of clinical science, protection of personal autonomy, liberty, and constitutional rights.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
John Leake
Recent Episodes
Fauci False Vaccine Claims, Government Driven Bird Flu Scare, Motives of Global Elites
  Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
HHS Will Likely Declare a Bird Flu Public Health Emergency in Coming Months
  John Leake
Interview with former CNN Political Director, Christine Dolan
  John Leake
Powerful Documentary "Do No Harm: The Clifton Dawley Story"
  Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
The HOT ZONE: Into the Twilight Zone
  John Leake
Any Way You Can--Ketogenic Diet as a Therapeutic Strategy by Dr. Boz
  Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
History, Harms, and Theoretical Benefits of Routine Vaccination in Pregnancy
  Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH