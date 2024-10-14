Threats to Validity Overturn Stated Results of COVID-19 Vaccine Trials

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

If the original trials of Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines delivered true results, we would have seen 90% percent reductions in the incidence of acute COVID-19. In fact we saw just the opposite—explosive increases in the risk for acute illness after vaccination both on an individual and population basis.

I asked pharmacist and philosophy researcher Dr. Raphael Lataster from the University of Sydney to join me and explain how vaccine efficacy became so distorted and grossly overestimated.

Raphael Lataster holds a PhD from the University of Sydney, and occasionally lectures there and at other institutions. His main academic research interests include misinformation, disinformation, and fake news, in Health and Politics.

Raphael has a Bachelor of Pharmacy, a Masters of Applied Finance, and several postgraduate research degrees in the Arts. Initially focussing his academic efforts around misinformation in Religion, he has shifted focus to misinformation in Politics and Health, particularly around COVID-19.

He currently runs Okay Then News, which highlights counter-narrative news pieces and journal articles.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

