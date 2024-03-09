10

Unmasking Medical Control: A Conversation with Dr McCullough and Kimberly Overton

Moms for America Medical Panel Moderated by Tonya Parus
Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Mar 09, 2024
By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Moms for America held their 20th Anniversary Summit and Gala Event February 29-March 2, 2024 in Dallas Ft. Worth and I was delighted to have a stage appearance with moderator Ms. Tonya Parus and nurse Kimberly Overton. We covered acute COVID-19 inpatient care, ambulatory prevention, and the ever expanding routine childhood vaccine schedule.

Parus leads the We the People Health and Wellness Center and is running for the Sarasota Memorial Hospital Board where a report was given on the Hospital's COVID-19 response in 2023 that made the news.

Overton founded Remnant Healthcare is a faith-based, private ministerial association of healthcare professionals who adhere to the ethical principles of nursing to ensure the tenets of medical freedom, autonomy, and informed consent are foremost in our practice. Remnant Healthcare is a subsidiary of Nurse Freedom Network, a 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization advocating for medical freedom.

Please enjoy this 27 minute stage discussion and help support these wonderful young professionals leading the way on medical freedom.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
