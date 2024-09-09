Unresolved Questions from the Pandemic

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

We should demand that all public figures take questions live on an open microphone. During the pandemic we never saw our local or federal health officials hold public meetings to answer basic questions from a confused and fearful public. Now in the US presidential race, DNC nominee is not taking questions from the public at rallies or campaign stops. That should tell you a ton about efficacy, confidence, and leadership.

I came on TNT radio The Freeman Report hosted by James Freeman from Cardiff, Wales to answer any and all questions to the best of my ability. I have done that at hundreds of live events over the course of the pandemic and do it every day in the office with patients. When we see public health officials operate at that level, we will know public health is back on track. I think it will take a complete overhaul of personnel over many years.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org