Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
4

Unresolved Questions from the Pandemic

Dr. McCullough Handles Audience Questions on TNT Freeman Report
Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Sep 09, 2024
4
Share
Transcript

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

We should demand that all public figures take questions live on an open microphone. During the pandemic we never saw our local or federal health officials hold public meetings to answer basic questions from a confused and fearful public. Now in the US presidential race, DNC nominee is not taking questions from the public at rallies or campaign stops. That should tell you a ton about efficacy, confidence, and leadership.

I came on TNT radio The Freeman Report hosted by James Freeman from Cardiff, Wales to answer any and all questions to the best of my ability. I have done that at hundreds of live events over the course of the pandemic and do it every day in the office with patients. When we see public health officials operate at that level, we will know public health is back on track. I think it will take a complete overhaul of personnel over many years.

Courageous Discourse™ with Dr. Peter McCullough & John Leake is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Please subscribe to Courageous Discourse as a paying ($5 monthly) or founder member so we can continue to bring you the truth.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

4 Comments
Courageous Discourse™ with Dr. Peter McCullough & John Leake
Courageous Discourse™ with Dr. Peter McCullough & John Leake Podcast
Advancement of clinical science, protection of personal autonomy, liberty, and constitutional rights.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Recent Episodes
"My Biggest Battle"
  Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Practice Management Tips for Spike Protein Illnesses
  Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Dissolving Illusions: Disease, Vaccines, and The Forgotten History
  Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Swedish Pfizer Batch Analysis Confirms Heterogeneity
  Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
My Story: COVID-19 Vaccine and Brain Damage
  Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Practical Measures to Protect Yourself Against Viral Illnesses on "Ask Dr Drew"
  Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Vaccine Ideology, COVID-19, Avian Influenza, Excessive Childhood Vaccination, Transgender Madness
  Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH