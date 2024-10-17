Vilification of Dr. McCullough as He Searches for Solutions

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

I have not given routine updates on censorship and reprisal from the Bio-Pharmaceutical Complex that have plagued me over the past four years, but I did open up to Dr. McMillan from the UK as it was his interview.

About Dr Philip McMillan, MB BS, MRCP(UK) of the Vejon Consultive

Dr Philip McMillan is a physician, researcher and international keynote speaker with an innovative approach to the development of solutions for autoimmune disorders, subclinical inflammation, long haul disease and long-term Covid symptoms. He was the first to outline a theory of autoimmunity in Covid-19, and he shares valuable research on science and health through published papers and social media. He hosts a series of panels and conferences which bring together international experts on Covid-19 and long Covid. He also interviews a broad range of global experts, reaching over 15 million views on social media. Dr McMillan’s work on long haul disease is a natural evolution of his research on autoimmunity in Covid-19. Through collaboration with specialists such as Dr Bruce Patterson, he has advanced the understanding and treatment of long haulers. He focuses on identifying the primary drivers for subclinical inflammation and incorporates this into his clinical practice. Dr McMillan applies new thinking to the development of solutions for his patients and, in the process, hopes to uncover critical links to chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS). Dr McMillan applies his research technique to improving the understanding of complex disease. He has observed that the primary pathology of a disease is typically several steps away from the visible symptoms. In the case of Covid-19, he proposed that severe disease is a viral-mediated autoimmune response. In April 2020, Dr McMillan first outlined the theory of autoimmunity in Covid-19 which was based on the interaction between the viral spike protein and serum ACE-2, and was subsequently published in a paper co-authored by Prof Bruce Uhal, the top pulmonary ACE-2 researcher globally. Research at Johns Hopkins University has since (October 2020) confirmed autoantibodies to ACE-2 in the serum of severely affected patients, supporting the theory of autoimmunity in Covid-19. Dr McMillan is the founder of the Vejon Health Group of Companies which focuses on research into complex medical conditions, with the goal of finding solutions for inflammatory conditions, Covid-19, long haul disease, dementia, osteoporosis and type 2 diabetes.

Please enjoy his work as a fearless physician and journalist who has been reporting on the issues of censorship and professional reprisal of doctors, nurses, and other healthcare personnel as they attempt to help patients through two waves of pandemic injury—SARS-CoV-2 infection and COVID-19 vaccination.

