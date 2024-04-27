We are in a Time of Great Controversy

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

The Seventh Day Adventist Church is familiar with the term “great controversy” from the writings of Ellen G. White including the epic “Great Controversy.” White, one of the founders of SDA is referenced with the name "Great Controversy" first applied to her works volume 1 of the 4 volume set "Spiritual Gifts" published in 1858. That single volume was then expanded to a 4 volume set entitled "The Spirit of Prophecy" subtitled "The Great Controversy" with the volumes published separately from 1870 to 1884. The last volume was subtitled, "From the Destruction of Jerusalem, to the End of the Controversy". The 4 volume set was then expanded to 5 volumes entitled "the Conflict of the Ages Series" with the last volume given the name "The Great Controversy Between Christ and Satan During the Christian Dispensation" published in 1888. Volume 5 was again expanded and published in 1911. The 1884, 1888, and 1911 books incorporate historical data from other authors.

Please enjoy this full-length comprehensive lecture on the COVID-19 vaccine debacle and what we can expect in the future. It was presented at White Rock Lake SDA Church in Dallas, TX, on April 13, 2024. Afterwards, I spoke with many physicians and we lamented on how medical schools around the world are not having academic lectures such as this one. An entire generation of doctors indoctrinated into vaccine ideology and willfully blind to catastrophic medical illnesses arising from ill-advised mass vaccination with gene transfer technology in mRNA products.