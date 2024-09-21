Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
6

What Is Next on the Pandemic Horizon?

Dr. McCullough on Just the News
Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Sep 21, 2024
6
Share
Transcript

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Many have believed for some time that COVID-19 is not a public health concern. The U.S. national emergency ended May 11, 2023 as President Joe Biden signed a bipartisan congressional resolution to bring it to a close after three years — weeks before it was set to expire alongside a separate public health emergency. However, some of the Emergency Use Authorized COVID-19 vaccines continued their status with no public health emergency.

What did not end?

Two key provisions did not end:
1. A separate emergency declaration also issued by the HHS secretary under Section 564 of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic (FD&C) Act, which allows emergency use authorization (EUA) of certain drugs and biological products for COVID-19 including vaccines. It’s unclear when this EUA will end, but it did not end on May 11.

2. A declaration under the Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness (PREP) Act (part of the Public Health Service Act) also issued by the HHS secretary, which provides liability immunity for activities related to COVID-19 medical countermeasures. The secretary has set the end date for this declaration as Oct. 1, 2024—let’s see if that holds.

I appeared on Real America’s Voice, Just the News with John Solomon and Amanda Head to discuss what could be next and how can Americans protect themselves.

Courageous Discourse™ with Dr. Peter McCullough & John Leake is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Please subscribe to Courageous Discourse as a paying ($5 monthly) or founder member so we can continue to bring you the truth.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

Discussion about this podcast

Courageous Discourse™ with Dr. Peter McCullough & John Leake
Courageous Discourse™ with Dr. Peter McCullough & John Leake Podcast
Advancement of clinical science, protection of personal autonomy, liberty, and constitutional rights.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Recent Episodes
The HOT ZONE: Quest for an Antidote
  John Leake
Holistic Approach to the Strain of Immunodeficiency and Neoplastic Disease
  Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Strategies for Ridding the Body of Synthetic mRNA and Spike Protein
  Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
The Wellness Company on FINE POINT
  Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Recovering from Myopericarditis on McCullough Protocol Base Spike Detoxification
  Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Presidential Campaigns, Media, Will Not Touch COVID-19
  Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Unresolved Questions from the Pandemic
  Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH