Why is Academic Medicine Stonewalling on the COVID-19 Vaccine Debacle?

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Jonathan Otto has been one of the most tenacious behind-the-scenes documentary producers throughout the pandemic.

From his website:

“Jonathan Otto is an investigative journalist, filmmaker and humanitarian. His life narrative is characterized by his unceasing desire to uncover truth and alleviate suffering. The Australian-born filmmaker attributes a childhood experience as being the catalyst for his passion. Jonathan, at the age of 18, became a Youth Ambassador for the charity, World Vision. World Vision organised his first volunteer mission to Africa. Faced with the despair and hopelessness of poverty, Jonathan’s passion to help others grew deeper. After returning from his trip, Jonathan travelled from school to school and on children’s television programs, encouraging them to do their part to end world poverty. Jonathan was then noticed by his local government, and was awarded Australian Youth Citizen of the Year (Lake Macquarie, 2004). His efforts were a response to the famine crisis in the Horn of Africa (2011-). Jonathan, appalled that such a large-scale humanitarian crisis was largely unheard of in his home country, poured his own time and finances into saving lives. He swiftly began raising awareness, fundraising and coordinating teams to deliver food and resources to the most affected areas. He was then able to establish an agricultural program to ensure that the affected villages were secure and nourished in the long term. In more recent years, Jonathan has turned his attention to seeking truth and exposing error in the area of health and wellness. These documentaries represent his unceasing global quest to find truth, gathering stories and protocols from world-renowned experts and their patients. Jonathan has been featured in international TV broadcast, print media, national news, and radio broadcast.”

I was fortunate to get this footage shot at a March, 2024 symposium in San Antonio. Here I was asked a series of questions regarding the pandemic. Among those the most difficult on was about doctors in clinical practice and academic medicine “stonewalling” America on what is to the public an obvious consumer product safety debacle in the COVID-19 vaccine campaign.