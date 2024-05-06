SARS-CoV-2 Chimeric and Vaccines Intentionally Developed Military Threats to Civilian Populations?

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

I have noticed that several government agencies have posted concessions that SARS-CoV-2 originate from the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China, however there is a consistent US government stance that the virus is “not a biological weapon.” Why do the agencies make this assertion? Here is the current official statement from the US Office of National Intelligence.

I sat down with Jeffrey Prather retired Special Operations Soldier, former DIA Intelligence Collector, and ex-DEA Special Agent on The Prather Point to discuss this and so many developments over the past five years. Please enjoy this long-format interview and share with friends and family.

