SARS-CoV-2 Chimeric and Vaccines Intentionally Developed Military Threats to Civilian Populations?

Dr. McCullough with Former Special Operations Soldier Jeffrey Prather
Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
May 06, 2024
By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

I have noticed that several government agencies have posted concessions that SARS-CoV-2 originate from the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China, however there is a consistent US government stance that the virus is “not a biological weapon.” Why do the agencies make this assertion? Here is the current official statement from the US Office of National Intelligence.

I sat down with Jeffrey Prather retired Special Operations Soldier, former DIA Intelligence Collector, and ex-DEA Special Agent on The Prather Point to discuss this and so many developments over the past five years. Please enjoy this long-format interview and share with friends and family.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

