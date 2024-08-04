Single Assassin Crooks Aided and Abetted by Security Team, Biden Awkward Withdrawal, Olympic Trans Assault

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Please join us this week in closing out July 2024 with our production of the Hot Zone with my co-author, true crime investigator, historian, and best-selling author John Leake. Leake’s analysis of more video coming forward on the Butler, PA mass shooting injuring former President Trump, David Dutch, James Copenhaver, and killing Corey Comperator, has several important revelations. There appears to be just one shooter, 8 shots, four of them hit human targets. Crooks was on the roof of the AGR building in plain view of local police who had weapons drawn. The roof appears to be intentionally left unsecured. Crooks was given plenty of time to set up with a rangefinder, drone, and even an upright run across the AGR building to his spot as Trump was speaking. In nearly an hour, not a single police officer or secret service person sounded the active shooter alert protocol to secure Trump and clear the venue. If even communications were out, one of the cops could have shot his gun into the air to warn everyone. They had plenty of time. Crook’s parents, coworkers, and friends are suspiciously silent as if an airtight government gag order came down on his circle. Nothing has been said about Crooks social media profile or his appearance in a BlackRock commercial on education. House and Senate investigations have not produced enough momentum to trigger a special prosecutor from the Department of Justice. Oddly, the least concerned person in the entire story appears to be Donald Trump himself who continues with the Secret Service from rally to rally; most recently he was back in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

It was mounting pressure from fellow democrats and celebrities, the Trump assassination attempt, and finally an embarrassing bout of acute COVID-19 in six-time vaccinated President Biden that prompted an awkward withdrawal from the presidential race. His first letter simply said he is dropping out. About an hour later, a more proper letter indicated he is supporting Vice President Kamala Harris as the Republican nominee for President. Team Biden had weeks if not months to plan for this transition. Thus, when it happened it looked clumsy and poorly executed.

On to the Paris Olympics where a transgender-infused opening ceremony outraged Christians as Jesus and the Last Supper was mocked by portly men and women painted bright blue and other colors pretending to be the opposite gender. Leake said they were poor advertisements for Olympic-style disciplined fitness and cautioned us not the take the bait. Later after the show, we learned of male boxers who competed against women, nearly knocking them cold and grabbing Olympic victories before stunned and outraged fans. It appears the world has lost its mind in this edition of of the Hot Zone.

