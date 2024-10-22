Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
6

The HOT ZONE: Drama, Catharsis & Hubris

A wide-ranging conversation about political drama, "young people these days," MAHA, Robert Kennedy Jr., Bio-Pharma's love affair with mRNA, hubris, and the stunning enrichment of Ralph Baric.
John Leake
Oct 22, 2024
6
Share
Transcript

Of all life’s pleasures, conversation has always struck me as the most energizing and delightful. A good conversation has no particular purpose. Like contemplating a beautiful work of art, conversing is not a means to an end, but an end in itself.

Some of the best conversationalists I have known were older Englishmen, born right after the Second World War. In their education, they were, I believe, far closer to the 19th century than they were to the 21st. Nowadays I often get the impression that British education fell off a cliff sometime around 2000.

According to multiple sources, the English poet Samuel Taylor Coleridge was the most scintillating conversationalist of his era (1772-1834), which is saying something, as it was an era of fascinating characters. Coleridge could purportedly talk about any subject with extraordinary knowledge, gusto, and imagination. As Thomas De Quincy wrote of him:

Coleridge, like some great river, swept at once . . . into a continuous strain of eloquent dissertation, certainly the most novel, the most finely illustrated, and traversing the most spacious fields of thought, by transitions the most just and logical, that it was possible to conceive.

In this episode of the HOT ZONE, Dr. McCullough and I endeavored to have a free flowing conversation from one topic to the next. The great thing about living during our bizarre era is that there is never any shortage of things to talk about.

Share

Discussion about this podcast

Courageous Discourse™ with Dr. Peter McCullough & John Leake
Courageous Discourse™ with Dr. Peter McCullough & John Leake Podcast
Advancement of clinical science, protection of personal autonomy, liberty, and constitutional rights.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
John Leake
Recent Episodes
US Public Health Agencies Show Bias Against Novavax and Janssen While Favoring mRNA Vaccines
  Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
"A Fairy Tale Worthy of the Brothers Grimm"
  John Leake
MAHA: Make America Healthy Again
  Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Vilification of Dr. McCullough as He Searches for Solutions
  Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
The WHO is in Complete Control
  Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
The HOT ZONE: A Bungling Overreacher
  John Leake
Threats to Validity Overturn Stated Results of COVID-19 Vaccine Trials
  Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH