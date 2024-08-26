Vaccine Ideology, COVID-19, Avian Influenza, Excessive Childhood Vaccination, Transgender Madness

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Could our current crisis in medicine culminating in loss of confidence in doctors and hospitals all be related to a warped vaccine ideology? This is a delusional group-think that has ascribed health benefits to vaccines with a blind eye to side effects including long-term neuropsychiatric disease.

