By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Could our current crisis in medicine culminating in loss of confidence in doctors and hospitals all be related to a warped vaccine ideology? This is a delusional group-think that has ascribed health benefits to vaccines with a blind eye to side effects including long-term neuropsychiatric disease.
Find out on the Healthy and Awake Podcast hosted by board-certified health coach Mike Vera. We update a range of topics and show how indeed they are all connected. Please be sure to subscribe to his Substack.
Courageous Discourse™ with Dr. Peter McCullough & John Leake is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Please subscribe to Courageous Discourse as a paying ($5 monthly) or founder member so we can continue to bring you the truth.
Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
President, McCullough Foundation
Vaccine Ideology, COVID-19, Avian Influenza, Excessive Childhood Vaccination, Transgender Madness