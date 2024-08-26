Playback speed
Vaccine Ideology, COVID-19, Avian Influenza, Excessive Childhood Vaccination, Transgender Madness

Find Out How They Are All Connected on Healthy and Awake Podcast Hosted by Mike Vera
Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Aug 26, 2024
Transcript

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Could our current crisis in medicine culminating in loss of confidence in doctors and hospitals all be related to a warped vaccine ideology? This is a delusional group-think that has ascribed health benefits to vaccines with a blind eye to side effects including long-term neuropsychiatric disease.

Find out on the Healthy and Awake Podcast hosted by board-certified health coach Mike Vera. We update a range of topics and show how indeed they are all connected. Please be sure to subscribe to his Substack.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

