Courageous Discourse™ with Dr. Peter McCullough & John Leake

Home
Podcast
Dr. McCullough Link Tree
Courage to Face COVID-19
Dr. McCullough Link Tree
McCullough Report
Book: "Courage to Face COVID…
Archive
Leaderboard
About
New
Top
Discussion
More On Baltimore Bridge Strike
On wind conditions and rudder control
  
John Leake
2
Why was mRNA the Government Vaccine of Choice for COVID-19?
Massive Public-Private Investment Over Decades was Destined for Deployment
  
Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
2:20
29
Baltimore Bridge Strike Another Bizarre Disaster
Containers of CDC hazardous materials damaged.
  
John Leake
114
On State Organized Crime
A conversation with Shannon Joy
  
John Leake
16
AMA President Opposes Free Speech
Dr. Jesse M. Ehrenfeld believes vaccine orthodoxy must be preserved at all costs
  
John Leake
111
Dr. Sebastian Gorka: Don't Be Held Hostage to Big Pharma
Dr. McCullough Guest on America First
  
Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
11:55
22
Cancer Deaths Spiked in 2021 & 2022
Interview with Ed Dowd about his research firm's new data analysis.
  
John Leake
18
"An Infinite Deal of Nothing"
1 million pound study finds Shakespeare too white, male, and cisgender
  
John Leake
63
FDA Deceived America on Ivermectin, CDC Covering Up Vaccine Myocarditis, and Much More
Dr. McCullough on Dan Ball's Real America
  
Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
6:07
18
What Happened to the Rights of Englishmen?
Mike Fairclough: The only school principal in the UK to oppose Covid tyranny.
  
John Leake
54
BREAKING--Dr. Mary Talley Bowden Reacts to FDA Settlement on Ivermectin
Agency Capitulates by Removing False Claims on Ivermectin from Social Media and Internet
  
Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
8:53
63
U.S. History of Using ISIS
Moscow Theater attack reminds me of U.S. policy in Syria
  
John Leake
93
© 2024 Peter McCullough MD MPH
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great writing